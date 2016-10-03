FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 13 killed after blast in wedding hall in Syria's Hasaka city
October 3, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

At least 13 killed after blast in wedding hall in Syria's Hasaka city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed at least 13 people when an explosive device was detonated inside a Kurdish wedding hall in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka, state media and a monitor said on Monday.

State television, quoting a police source in the city, said the initial toll also included 55 injured. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 14 were killed in the blast, adding the number was expected to rise with many of the wounded in critical condition.

The city is mainly in the hands of the Kurdish YPG militia after it evicted the Syrian army last August and leaving them with a symbolic foothold in a security zone in the centre of the city. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

