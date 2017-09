WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that the United States and Russia have been working to renew the cessation of hostilities in Syria, despite the deadly bombing this week of a hospital in Aleppo.

“Our hope is by refreshing this agreement ... we can build momentum again toward a broadly observed cessation of hostilities,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Alistair Bell)