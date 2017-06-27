WASHINGTON, June 27 The White House said on
Tuesday that it worked with all "relevant" U.S. government
agencies on a warning to Syria that it would pay a heavy price
for any chemical weapons attack.
"We want to clarify that all relevant agencies ... were
involved in the process from the beginning," White House
spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, noting that the State
Department, Pentagon, CIA and Office of the Director of National
Intelligence were involved.
"Anonymous leaks to the contrary are false," Sanders said in
an emailed statement.
