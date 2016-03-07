FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Kurdish YPG says Turkey shelling its fighters in northern Aleppo
March 7, 2016 / 3:23 PM / a year ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG says Turkey shelling its fighters in northern Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, March 7 (Reuters) - An official in YPG, the Syrian Kurdish militia, said on Monday that Turkey was firing artillery shells at its fighters in northern Aleppo province.

Redur Xelil told Reuters the Turkish shells hit the town of Tel Rifaat, wounding a number of YPG members. Turkey shelled the group in the same area last month, the monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Right said.

Ankara has been alarmed by the expansion of Kurdish sway in northern Syria since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011. The YPG controls nearly all of Syria’s northern frontier with Turkey, and has been a close ally of the United States in the campaign against Islamic State in Syria. (Reporting by Tom Perry, writing by John Davison, editing by Larry King)

