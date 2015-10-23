FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says wants Iran and Egypt to take part in future Syria talks
October 23, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says wants Iran and Egypt to take part in future Syria talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he wanted Iran and Egypt to take part in any future talks on Syria.

Lavrov was speaking in Vienna after a meeting between the United States, Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia which had been called to explore a political solution to the Syrian civil war.

“We requested that future contacts take place in a more representative format,” Lavrov told reporters after the meeting, in comments broadcast on Russian state TV. He said that meant including Iran and Egypt in particular. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

