Russia says wants Iran and Egypt to take part in future Syria talks

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he wanted Iran and Egypt to take part in any future talks on Syria.

Lavrov was speaking in Vienna after a meeting between the United States, Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia which had been called to explore a political solution to the Syrian civil war.

“We requested that future contacts take place in a more representative format,” Lavrov told reporters after the meeting, in comments broadcast on Russian state TV. He said that meant including Iran and Egypt in particular. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)