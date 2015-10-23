Saudi Arabia says no common position on Assad's fate after Vienna meeting

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Friday after attending a meeting in Vienna on Syria that he and his fellow participants had not reached consensus on the political fate of President Bashar al-Assad, Russian news agencies reported.

He was speaking after a meeting between the United States, Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia which had been called to explore a political solution to the Syrian civil war.

He said the four countries had agreed to keep consulting one another on Syria.