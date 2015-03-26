FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. in contact with Syrian officials on American journalist Tice -official
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. in contact with Syrian officials on American journalist Tice -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The United States has been in direct, periodic contact with Syrian government officials to discuss the case of missing American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Damascus in 2012, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

The official denied reports that a U.S. official had visited Tice. It is unclear who is holding Tice.

“In addition to working through our Czech protecting power, we have been in periodic, direct contact with Syrian government officials strictly on consular issues, including the case of Austin Tice,” the official told Reuters.

“For privacy and security reasons, we cannot provide additional details,” the official added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington and Sylvia Westall in Beirut; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.