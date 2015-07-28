Turkish jets hit Kurdish militants in southeast turkey - army

ISTANBUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Turkish F-16 fighter jets on Tuesday hit a group of militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in southeastern Turkey within hours of the group firing on gendarmes, the military said in a statement on its website.

The incident occurred in the mountainous province of Sirnak, which borders Iraq, the statement said. Turkey launched air strikes against PKK targets late last week after the militants killed police and military personnel. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)