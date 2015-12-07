FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish bank operations in Russia to be excluded from Moscow sanctions -sources
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish bank operations in Russia to be excluded from Moscow sanctions -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkish banks will be excluded from Russian sanctions, industry sources told Reuters on Monday, escaping a crackdown by Moscow that could cost Turkey up to $9 billion in retaliation for the shooting down of a Russian jet last month.

The Turkish Banking Association has told banks that their Russian operations will not face sanctions from Moscow, citing information provided by Denizbank, the Turkish unit of Russia’s Sberbank, two banking sources said.

Denizbank declined to comment.

An official for the Turkish Banking Association confirmed it had received such information from Denizbank and forwarded it to other Turkish banks, but declined to give further details. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.