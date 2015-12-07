FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Turkish bank operations in Russia to be excluded from Moscow sanctions -sources
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkish bank operations in Russia to be excluded from Moscow sanctions -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

By Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkish banks will be excluded from Russian sanctions, industry sources told Reuters on Monday, escaping a crackdown by Moscow that could cost Turkey up to $9 billion in retaliation for the shooting down of a Russian jet last month.

The Turkish Banking Association has told banks that their Russian operations will not face sanctions from Moscow, citing information provided by Denizbank, the Turkish unit of Russia’s Sberbank, two banking sources said.

Denizbank declined to comment.

An official for the Turkish Banking Association confirmed it had received such information from Denizbank and forwarded it to other Turkish banks, but declined to give further details.

Moscow has approved a raft of sanctions in retaliation for the downing of one of its warplanes. The sanctions are expected to hit everything from apricots to chicken and could potentially cost Turkey as much as $9 billion, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

But Moscow has not announced any sanctions affecting the financial sector.

Many major Turkish banks such as Is Bank and state-owned lender Ziraat have operations in Russia. Garanti and Yapi Kredi are also players in Russian banking. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.