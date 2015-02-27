FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish Airlines says aiding investigation into British school girls
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 27, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish Airlines says aiding investigation into British school girls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Turkish Airlines said on Friday it was assisting an investigation into three British schoolgirls believed to have gone to Syria to join Islamic State militants.

“Turkish Airlines is assisting the relevant government bodies in their inquiries but is unable to respond to or comment specifically in relation to the subject matter of ongoing investigations,” it said in an e-mailed statement.

British police said this week they believed friends Amira Abase, 15; Shamima Begum, 15; and Kadiza Sultana, 16, had crossed into Syria after flying to Istanbul from London on Feb. 17.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.