FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Erdogan vows no step back in "fight against terrorism"
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 28, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan vows no step back in "fight against terrorism"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 28 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday that Turkey would take no step back in its fight against terrorism, after it launched air strikes on Islamic State fighters in northern Syria and on Kurdish militant camps in northern Iraq.

“No steps back will be taken in our fight against terrorism, this is a process and it will continue with the same determination,” Erdogan told a news conference ahead of his departure on an official visit to China.

He said he expected the NATO military alliance, which holds an emergency meeting on Tuesday, would declare itself ready to take the necessary steps, but gave no details.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.