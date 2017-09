ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey has detained 1,050 people in a crackdown on militant groups including Islamic State, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and ultra-leftist DHKP-C in recent days, 50-60 of them foreigners, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday.

Davutoglu made the comments in an interview broadcast live on Turkey’s ATV television.