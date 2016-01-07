FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey summons Iran envoy over media linking Saudi executions with Erdogan
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 7, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey summons Iran envoy over media linking Saudi executions with Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Turkey summoned Iran’s ambassador on Thursday to demand a halt to Iranisn media reports linking the execution of a Shi‘ite cleric by Saudi Arabia with last week’s visit to Riyadh by President Tayyip Erdogan.

“We strongly condemn the linking of our president’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia to the executions sentenced in the country in stories published on media outlets linked to Iranian official bodies,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A row has been raging for days between Shi‘ite Muslim power Iran and the conservative Sunni kingdom since Saudi Arabia executed cleric Nimr al-Nimr, an opponent of the ruling dynasty who had demanded greater rights for the Shi‘ite minority. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.