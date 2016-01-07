Turkey summons Iran envoy over media linking Saudi executions with Erdogan

ANKARA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Turkey summoned Iran’s ambassador on Thursday to demand a halt to Iranisn media reports linking the execution of a Shi‘ite cleric by Saudi Arabia with last week’s visit to Riyadh by President Tayyip Erdogan.

“We strongly condemn the linking of our president’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia to the executions sentenced in the country in stories published on media outlets linked to Iranian official bodies,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A row has been raging for days between Shi‘ite Muslim power Iran and the conservative Sunni kingdom since Saudi Arabia executed cleric Nimr al-Nimr, an opponent of the ruling dynasty who had demanded greater rights for the Shi‘ite minority. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Andrew Roche)