Two killed, 10 wounded in clashes in Turkey's southeast -sources
August 7, 2015 / 9:18 AM / 2 years ago

Two killed, 10 wounded in clashes in Turkey's southeast -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Two people were killed in clashes between police and Kurdish militants in southeastern Turkey on Friday, local sources said.

Around 10 people were wounded in the clashes in Silopi, a town in Sirnak province, close to Turkey’s borders with Iraq and Syria, Dogan news agency said.

Local sources told Reuters two people were killed but there was no immediate confirmation from security sources. (Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Robin Pomeroy)

