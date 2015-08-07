FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two soldiers killed in Kurdish militant attacks in eastern Turkey
August 7, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

Two soldiers killed in Kurdish militant attacks in eastern Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Two soldiers were killed on Friday in separate attacks by militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in eastern Turkey, security sources said.

One soldier was killed in Van province -- close to the border with Iran -- after security forces responded to an attack by militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on a bus with Iranian license plates.

Another soldier was killed in an attack in neighbouring Agri province. At least 21 members of the security forces have been killed by PKK since July 20. (Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir, writing by Jonny Hogg, editing by Ece Toksabay)

