Turkey, Iraq probing kidnap of 18 workers in Baghdad: Turkish minister
#World News
September 2, 2015 / 8:14 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey, Iraq probing kidnap of 18 workers in Baghdad: Turkish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish authorities are in contact with their counterparts in Iraq and are investigating who is behind the kidnap of 18 construction workers in Baghdad, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Wednesday.

Kurtulmus also said no contact had been established with a Turkish soldier who went missing late on Tuesday following cross-border fire from Islamic State-held territory in northern Syria which left one other soldier dead.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

