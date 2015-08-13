FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey does not plan to send ground forces to Syria -foreign minister
August 13, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey does not plan to send ground forces to Syria -foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Turkey does not expect to deploy ground forces in Syria to fight Islamic State, although that option should remain on the table, Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu said in a television interview on Thursday.

“Right now, no ground operation is envisaged, but in the future whatever is needed to fight Islamic State - including ground operations - should be done, this is my personal opinion,” Cavusoglu told HaberTurk TV. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
