Turkey does not plan to send ground forces to Syria -foreign minister

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Turkey does not expect to deploy ground forces in Syria to fight Islamic State, although that option should remain on the table, Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu said in a television interview on Thursday.

“Right now, no ground operation is envisaged, but in the future whatever is needed to fight Islamic State - including ground operations - should be done, this is my personal opinion,” Cavusoglu told HaberTurk TV. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)