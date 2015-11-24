Russian charge d'affaires summoned by Turkey after downing of jet - official

ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned the Russian charge d‘affaires on Tuesday, after a Russian warplane was shot down by Turkish jets along the country’s Syria border, a Turkish official said.

The incident is the first time a Russian or Soviet plane has been shot down by a NATO member since 1950s. The Turkish military said the jet was repeatedly warned that it had violated Turkish airspace, but this is disputed by Moscow. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)