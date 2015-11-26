Turkey and Russia do not have "luxury" of unfriendly ties - Turkish minister

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia do not have the luxury of unfriendly relations, Turkey’s EU minister said on Thursday, two days after Turkish jets shot down a Russian plane along the Syria border.

Speaking in Ankara, Volkan Bozkir said he expected ties with Moscow to be maintained following the incident, which elicited a furious response from President Vladimir Putin.

Bozkir also said that progress was expected on Turkey’s stalled bid to join the EU, with chapter 17 of the accession process -- dealing with economy and monetary policy -- due to be opened on December 14-15. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Ece Toksabay)