FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Observation flight requested by Russia over Turkey did not occur -Turkish formin
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 4, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Observation flight requested by Russia over Turkey did not occur -Turkish formin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Turkish foreign ministry said on Thursday that agreement on an observation flight over Turkey requested by Russia under the Treaty on Open Skies could not be reached so the flight did not occur.

A statement from the ministry said an agreement could not be reached on the mission plan. Tensions between Turkey and Russia rose after Turkish jets shot down a Russian plane flying in neighbouring Syria in November. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; writing by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.