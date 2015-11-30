FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to act 'patiently' before taking any measures against Russia, Erdogan says
November 30, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey to act 'patiently' before taking any measures against Russia, Erdogan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday his government would act “patiently, not emotionally” before taking any measures in response to Russia’s decision to impose sanctions on Turkey.

Moscow said earlier in the day that it would ban mainly imports of agricultural products from Turkey after the Turkish military downed a Russian warplane last week that Ankara said had breached Turkish airspace while flying missions in Syria.

Turkey was working to ensure ties with Russia, its main energy supplier, do not rupture completely, Erdogan also told reporters on the sidelines of a climate summit in Paris. His comments were broadcast live by CNN Turk television. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

