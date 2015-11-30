U.S. says Russia violated Turkish airspace, but dialogue needed now

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. and Turkish evidence shows a Russian military jet violated Turkish air space before it was shot down last week, but it is important now that Moscow and Ankara work to de-escalate the situation, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told a briefing evidence from Turkey and U.S. sources “indicates the Russian aircraft violated Turkish airspace” despite being warned multiple times by Turkish forces. She declined to elaborate on where the plane was when it was shot down.

Trudeau said while the United States supported Turkey’s right to defend its airspace, it was important now for Ankara and Moscow to take steps to de-escalate the tensions on both sides.

“We need to encourage dialogue now and we need to de-escalate the situation,” she said, adding that “continued discussion between the two parties is what is important now.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)