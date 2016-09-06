FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish army says two soldiers killed in IS attack on tanks in northern Syria
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 6, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Turkish army says two soldiers killed in IS attack on tanks in northern Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were killed and five others were wounded when Islamic State launched a rocket attack on two Turkish tanks near the village of al-Waqf in northern Syria, Turkey's military said on Tuesday.

Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters seized two villages, the military said, as part of an operation called Euphrates Shield, which started on Aug.24 with Turkey-backed rebels fighting under the loose banner of the FSA taking the border town of Jarablus.

Two FSA fighters were also killed, while two others were wounded, the Turkish military said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.