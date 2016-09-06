Turkish army says two soldiers killed in IS attack on tanks in northern Syria

ISTANBUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were killed and five others were wounded when Islamic State launched a rocket attack on two Turkish tanks near the village of al-Waqf in northern Syria, Turkey's military said on Tuesday.

Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters seized two villages, the military said, as part of an operation called Euphrates Shield, which started on Aug.24 with Turkey-backed rebels fighting under the loose banner of the FSA taking the border town of Jarablus.

Two FSA fighters were also killed, while two others were wounded, the Turkish military said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)