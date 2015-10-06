Fighter jet of unknown nationality "interfered" with Turkish patrol - military

ANKARA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A MIG-29 fighter jet of unknown nationality and Syria-based missile systems “interfered” with eight Turkish F-16 jets patrolling along the Syrian border on Monday, the Turkish military said.

The statement from the Chief of General Staff did not explain what he meant by interference.

The announcement came after two incursions into Turkish airspace by Russian jets over the weekend. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)