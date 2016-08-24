Turkish tanks approach border with Syria - CNN Turk

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkish tanks on Wednesday approached the Syrian border and were firing on targets, but stopped short of crossing the frontier, CNN Turk reported, showing live footage of several tanks manoeuvring along the border.

Earlier, CNN Turk said the tanks were crossing into Syria but then reported they had remained within Turkish territory.

Turkish fighter jets, backed by U.S.-led coalition aircraft, struck Islamic State targets near the border town of Jarablus in Syria and tanks fired on the rebel positions with cross-border fire, military sources said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)