4 months ago
U.S. deeply concerned by Turkish air strikes on Kurdish fighters
April 25, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. deeply concerned by Turkish air strikes on Kurdish fighters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over air strikes by Turkish planes in Syria and Iraq and said they were not authorized by the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State.

The Turkish planes bombed Kurdish fighters in Iraq's Sinjar region and northeast Syria, killing at least 20 in a campaign against groups linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party.

"We have expressed those concerns with the government of Turkey directly. These air strikes were not approved by the coalition and led to the unfortunate loss of life of our partner forces in the fight against" Islamic State, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a conference call with reporters. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Paul Simao)

