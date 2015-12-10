U.S. vice president, Turkish prime minister discuss Iraq tensions in call

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Thursday about the fight against Islamic State and tensions between Turkey and Iraq, the White House said in a statement.

“The leaders ... discussed ongoing developments in Iraq, emphasizing the importance of defusing recent tensions between Turkey and the Government of Iraq in a manner that respects Iraqi sovereignty and fully coordinates counter-ISIL efforts with the Coalition,” it said, referring to Islamic State with an acronym.