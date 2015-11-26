FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may restrict TurkStream gas pipeline-economy minister
#Market News
November 26, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Russia may restrict TurkStream gas pipeline-economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia may impose various economic restrictions on Turkey, including measures to restrict the planned TurkStream gas pipeline, Russia’s Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

Ulyukayev said the restrictions, drawn up in retaliation for the downing of a Russian warplane by Turkey, may also include limits to civil flights to and from Turkey and a halt to preparations for a Free Trade Zone. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

