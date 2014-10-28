FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 13 attacks on Islamic State targets in Syria, Iraq
October 28, 2014

U.S., allies stage 13 attacks on Islamic State targets in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. forces staged four air strikes on Islamic State militants in Syria on Tuesday and allies joined in nine strikes on the group in Iraq , the U.S. Central Command said.

In Syria, U.S. attack and fighter aircraft went after targets near the border city of Kobani, destroying a small Islamic State unit and four fighting positions.

U.S. and allied attack, fighter and remotely controlled aircraft again targeted the Mosul Dam area with four strikes taking out a small fighting unit, a fighting position, vehicle and logistics base. Two strikes near Fallujah destroyed a small Islamic State unit and tank.

Other strikes were staged west of Baghdad, near Sinjar and northwest of Haditha. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

