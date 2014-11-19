FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State, Khorasan in Syria -officials
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Al Qaeda
November 19, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State, Khorasan in Syria -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces conducted six air strikes against Islamic State militants and one against the al Qaeda-affiliated Khorasan Group in Syria since Monday and 24 air strikes in Iraq during the same period, U.S. Central Command said.

The strikes against Islamic State in Iraq were concentrated on the oil-producing north and included 13 near Kirkuk and seven near Mosul, Centcom said in a statement. In Syria, five air strikes hit near Kobani and one in northwestern Haram destroyed a storage facility linked to the Khorasan Group, it said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.