Islamic State hit by U.S., allies in nine air strikes -statement
March 22, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State hit by U.S., allies in nine air strikes -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in nine air strikes in Iraq and Syria in the latest round of daily attacks on the militants, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday.

In Syria, three strikes near the city of Kobani hit an Islamic State tactical unit, vehicles and fighting positions in a 24-hour period that ended early Sunday. Another raid near Raqqah destroyed an armored personnel carrier, the task force said in a statement.

Three strikes near Mosul, Iraq, destroyed two excavators and a shipping container while a building, heavy machinegun and cache of explosives were destroyed in two air strikes near Ramadi. (Writing by Bill Trott; editing by David Clarke)

