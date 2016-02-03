U.S., allies conduct 20 strikes in Iraq, 11 in Syria -coalition

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and 11 Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, the air attacks were again focused near Ramadi, where six strikes destroyed equipment, weapons and fighting positions and denied militants access to terrain, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Wednesday.

Three air strikes each were launched near Qayyarah and the militant stronghold of Mosul, where they destroyed seven weapons caches, three assembly areas and 14 Islamic State fighting positions, it said.

Air strikes hit near six other Iraqi cities including Sinjar, Tal Afar, Baiji and Tal Afar, the task force said.

In Syria, where the strikes on Tuesday included ground attacks, four strikes hit four gas and oil separation plants in Dayr Az Zawr, the military said.

Two strikes each in Al Hasaka, Manbij and Mar‘a, where they hit tactical units and destroyed vehicles and fighting positions. Another strike hit targets near Ayn Isa, it said.