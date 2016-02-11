U.S., allies conduct 14 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 13 included three strikes focused near Ramadi that struck an IS tactical unit and destroyed a bunker, the coalition said in the statement released on Thursday.

Near Mosul, three air strikes struck an IS tactical unit and destroyed a checkpoint, seven fighting positions, a vehicle and an assembly area, the statement said.

In Syria, one strike destroyed an IS structure near Manbij, the statement said, but gave no other details.