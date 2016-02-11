FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 14 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military
#Energy
February 11, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 14 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 14 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 13 included three strikes focused near Ramadi that struck an IS tactical unit and destroyed a bunker, the coalition said in the statement released on Thursday.

Near Mosul, three air strikes struck an IS tactical unit and destroyed a checkpoint, seven fighting positions, a vehicle and an assembly area, the statement said.

In Syria, one strike destroyed an IS structure near Manbij, the statement said, but gave no other details.

Reporting by Clarece Polke

Reporting by Clarece Polke
