CORRECTED-U.S., allies stage eight air strikes in Iraq, six in Syria -U.S. military

(Corrects headline to say six, not four, in Syria)

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants with a fresh round of 14 air strikes in Syria and Iraq on Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

In Iraq, eight air strikes near three cities hit three Islamic State tactical units, an improvised explosive device factory and various fighting positions, among other targets, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

Six strikes near three Syrian cities hit three of the group’s tactical units, a building and wounded three militant fighters, the statement said. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)