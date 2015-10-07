FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says hasn't agreed to cooperate militarily with Russia in Syria
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 7, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says hasn't agreed to cooperate militarily with Russia in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The United States will not cooperate militarily with Russia in Syria because its strategy is “tragically flawed” but it is prepared to carry out basic, technical discussions on pilot safety, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

“We are not prepared to cooperate in a strategy which as we explained is flawed, tragically flawed on Russia’s part,” Carter said during a trip to Rome, renewing U.S. accusations that Russia’s strikes were not focused on Islamic State militants. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.