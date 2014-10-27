FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State fight now costing U.S. $8.3 million per day -Pentagon
October 27, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State fight now costing U.S. $8.3 million per day -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said in updated figures on Monday the average daily cost of the fight against Islamic State militants has risen to $8.3 million, or a total of $580 million between Aug. 8 and Oct. 16.

The new average reflects an increase in the intensity of U.S. operations against the group in Syria and Iraq. The Pentagon said a week ago the average daily cost was $7.6 million, or a total of $424 million since Aug. 8.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

