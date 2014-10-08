FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Kerry hints Kobani not strategic goal, buffer zone merits study
October 8, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.'s Kerry hints Kobani not strategic goal, buffer zone merits study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry suggested on Wednesday that preventing the fall of the Syrian town of Kobani to Islamic State fighters was not a strategic U.S. objective and said the idea of a buffer zone should be thoroughly studied.

“As horrific as it is to watch in real time what is happening in Kobani ... you have to step back and understand the strategic objective,” Kerry told reporters at a news conference with British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.

“Notwithstanding the crisis in Kobani, the original targets of our efforts have been the command and control centers, the infrastructure,” he said. “We are trying to deprive the (Islamic State) of the overall ability to wage this, not just in Kobani but throughout Syria and into Iraq.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

