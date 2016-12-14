Kerry speaks to Russian, Turkish officials on Aleppo fighting -State Dept.

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke by phone on Wednesday with his Russian, Turkish and Qatari counterparts, stressing the need to continue seeking a ceasefire for the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo and the resumption of political talks to end the war.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said Kerry spoke to the three foreign ministers after a ceasefire brokered on Tuesday by Russia and Turkey failed to take effect and fighting resumed.

"In all of these conversations, the secretary has stressed the need to continue to try to stop the bloodshed and violence with a meaningful ceasefire," Kirby told a briefing, adding that "whatever was announced yesterday obviously didn't survive very long due to the regime." (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Mohammad Zargham, writing by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)