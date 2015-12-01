FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. deploying special force to boost fight against Islamic State
December 1, 2015

U.S. deploying special force to boost fight against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The United States is deploying a specialized expeditionary targeting force to help Iraq put additional pressure on Islamic State and be positioned to conduct unilateral operations into Syria, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday.

"These special operators will over time be able to conduct raids, free hostages, gather intelligence, and capture ISIL leaders," Carter told the House Armed Services Committee in prepared remarks, using an acronym for Islamic State. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

