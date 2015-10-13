FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. expects agreement with Russia soon on Syria air safety
October 13, 2015

U.S. expects agreement with Russia soon on Syria air safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States expects an agreement with Russia’s military soon on air safety protocols in the skies above Syria, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday, as the former Cold War foes seek to avoid a clash during their bombing campaigns.

“Our talks there are very professional, they’re very constructive, and I expect them to lead in very short order to an agreement,” Carter told a news briefing in Boston.

Carter said the next round of talks between the U.S. and Russian militaries will take place on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Boston, Phil Stewart in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

