U.S., Russia finalizing document on Syria air safety - U.S. official
October 14, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Russia finalizing document on Syria air safety - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. and Russian militaries are finalizing a memorandum of understanding that sets out basic air safety procedures in the skies above Syria, a U.S. official told Reuters following the latest round of bilateral talks on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the memorandum of understanding could be implemented in the near future after some follow-on review. No further details were immediately available.

The United States and Russia hope that an agreement on air safety procedures can prevent an inadvertent clash over Syria as the former Cold War foes carry out parallel, uncoordinated campaigns of air strikes. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
