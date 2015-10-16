Russia says has agreed all technical questions for Syria flight safety with U.S.

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Friday it had agreed all the necessary technical questions needed to seal an agreement with the United States on flight safety over Syria and that a final memorandum would be signed in the near future.

“All technical matters have already been agreed upon, with Russian and U.S. lawyers now cross checking the text of the document,” said Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, according to the Interfax news agency.

“We hope this document will be signed in the very near future,” he said, saying Moscow still wanted broader cooperation with the United States and other countries when it came to Syria.

Russia’s entry into Syria’s civil war has stoked concerns about an accident between U.S. and Russia jets. The Pentagon has cited cases in which Russia aircraft came within miles of drones and piloted U.S. fighter jets.

A U.S. official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity earlier this week, said the U.S. and Russian militaries were finalising a memorandum of understanding that set out basic air safety procedures in the skies above Syria.