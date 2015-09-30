Russian official told U.S. embassy in Baghdad about Syria strikes - State Department

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A Russian official in Baghdad told U.S. Embassy personnel that Russian military aircraft would begin flying missions on Wednesday over Syria against Islamic State forces, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

In a statement, Kirby added that the Russian official, who he did not name, requested that U.S. aircraft avoid Syrian air space during the Russian air missions.

“The U.S.-led coalition will continue to fly missions over Iraq and Syria as planned and in support of our international mission to degrade and destroy ISIL,” Kirby added, using an acronym for Islamic State. (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Lisa Lambert)