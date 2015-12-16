FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Treasury official: Actions targeting Islamic State finances to intensify
December 16, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

US Treasury official: Actions targeting Islamic State finances to intensify

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United States is targeting the entire oil supply chain used by Islamic State as well as the militant group’s financial platforms to choke its revenue flow, efforts it expects to expand soon, a top U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

“We will be continuing to do this work ... intensifying in the weeks to come,” Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury’s acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told reporters at a daily briefing at the White House.

Szubin also said he expected the U.N. Security Council to adopt a related sanctions resolution against Islamic State calling on all countries to “fully criminalize” the financing of terrorism.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Doina Chiacu and Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

