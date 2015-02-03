FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says authenticating Jordanian hostage video
February 3, 2015 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

White House says authenticating Jordanian hostage video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday the U.S. intelligence community was working to authenticate a video purporting to show Islamic State burning a Jordanian pilot hostage alive, and it condemned the militant group.

“The United States strongly condemns ISIL’s actions and we call for the immediate release of all those held captive by ISIL,” White House spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said in a statement, using another acronym for Islamic State.

“We stand in solidarity with the Government of Jordan and the Jordanian people,” she said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu

