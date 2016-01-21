FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq to sell local bonds to public for first time since 2003 - finance minister
January 21, 2016

Iraq to sell local bonds to public for first time since 2003 - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to sell local bonds to the public for the first time since 2003, with a 5 trillion dinar ($4.24 billion) issue expected this year, the finance minister said on Thursday, as the country seeks to cover a widening budget deficit.

The three-year bonds will carry an interest rate of 10 percent and will be sold to “citizens and employees”, Hoshiyar Zebari told a news conference in Baghdad.

Iraq already issues treasury bills to domestic banks and has international bonds outstanding. ($1 = 1,180.0000 Iraqi dinars) (Reporting by Saif Hameed; Editing by Gareth Jones)

