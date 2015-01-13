MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 13

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia buoyed by benign China trade data, dollar slips vs yen

* Oil dives anew, falling 5 pct on Goldman downgrade, outages

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge down as oil drops; Saudi banks strong

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-month high on falling oil, equities

* MIDEAST MONEY-Austerity? Not for us, say rich Gulf states as oil slides

* Malaysia mega-bank merger called off - The Edge Financial Daily

* Obama, Netanyahu discuss Iran talks, Palestinian ICC move

* 03:09:22 RTRS - UPDATE 1-New sanctions could torpedo Iran nuclear deal -U.S. envoy to U.N.

* France mobilises 10,000 troops at home after Paris shootings [ID: nL6N0UR1P2]

* INTERVIEW-Iraq may need three years to restructure and rebuild military-PM

* Lebanese police raid prison after bomb attacks

* OPEC price war in Asia intensifies as oil falls below $50

* Oil producer Afren evaluating options for Iraqi Kurdistan field

* Goldman Sachs slashes oil price forecasts

* FACTBOX-Analysts cut 2015, 2016 crude oil price forecasts [ID: nL6N0UR1JZ]

* Tunisia to issue $1.75 bln bonds, sukuks in 2015

* Azerbaijan’s biggest bank plans $200-$300 million sukuk bonds in 2015

* Venezuela, Iran plea for oil cut hits Gulf OPEC brick wall

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Erdogan accuses West of hypocrisy over Paris attacks

* INTERVIEW-Turkey could become high-income country in five years - World Bank

* Turkey’s 2014 growth to miss government target - finance minister

EGYPT

* Egypt bourse to allow trading in ETFs from Jan. 14

* Egyptian activist once fired up by Arab Spring abandons politics ahead of polls

* Egypt central bank sells $971.3 mln in one-year T-bills

* Former aide to ousted Egyptian president Mursi released from jail-relatives

* Egypt’s GB Auto says plans $134 mln rights issue [ID: nL6N0UR280]

* Egypt’s Sisi scores early success with smart cards for bread subsidies

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, strengthens on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to keep Feb crude supply to Asia steady

* Saudi Kayan appoints Sabic senior staff member as chairman

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit jumps after drop in provisions

* Saudi’s SAFCO Q4 net profit falls 3 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Nov non-oil exports dip 0.3 pct y/y, imports +4.6 pct

* Saudi govt studying Saline Water Conversion Corp privatisation - paper

* Saudi cleric condemns snowmen as anti-Islamic

QATAR

* Venezuela’s Maduro says securing financing from Qatari banks

* Canary Wharf owner tells investors to reject $4 bln Qatar takeover

* Qatar’s QNB earnings to be lifted by public spending

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai World gets majority creditor backing for $14.6 bln debt deal

* UAE’s Shah gas project online, to reach full capacity by year-end - ADNOC

* Dubai’s DAMAC shares surge on home market listing

* Marka to turn profitable in Q4, looks for acquisitions - CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises Feb crude OSP to Asia by $0.65/bbl, in line with Saudi [ID: nL3N0UR2RP]

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain opens government debt sales through bourse (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)