MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 13

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia buoyed by benign China trade data, dollar slips vs yen
* Oil dives anew, falling 5 pct on Goldman downgrade, outages
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge down as oil drops; Saudi banks strong
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-month high on falling oil, equities
* MIDEAST MONEY-Austerity? Not for us, say rich Gulf states as oil slides
* Malaysia mega-bank merger called off - The Edge Financial Daily
* Obama, Netanyahu discuss Iran talks, Palestinian ICC move
* 03:09:22 RTRS - UPDATE 1-New sanctions could torpedo Iran nuclear deal -U.S. envoy to U.N.
* France mobilises 10,000 troops at home after Paris shootings [ID: nL6N0UR1P2]
* INTERVIEW-Iraq may need three years to restructure and rebuild military-PM
* Lebanese police raid prison after bomb attacks
* OPEC price war in Asia intensifies as oil falls below $50
* Oil producer Afren evaluating options for Iraqi Kurdistan field
* Goldman Sachs slashes oil price forecasts
* FACTBOX-Analysts cut 2015, 2016 crude oil price forecasts [ID: nL6N0UR1JZ]
* Tunisia to issue $1.75 bln bonds, sukuks in 2015
* Azerbaijan’s biggest bank plans $200-$300 million sukuk bonds in 2015
* Venezuela, Iran plea for oil cut hits Gulf OPEC brick wall
* Turkey’s Erdogan accuses West of hypocrisy over Paris attacks
* INTERVIEW-Turkey could become high-income country in five years - World Bank
* Turkey’s 2014 growth to miss government target - finance minister
* Egypt bourse to allow trading in ETFs from Jan. 14
* Egyptian activist once fired up by Arab Spring abandons politics ahead of polls
* Egypt central bank sells $971.3 mln in one-year T-bills
* Former aide to ousted Egyptian president Mursi released from jail-relatives
* Egypt’s GB Auto says plans $134 mln rights issue [ID: nL6N0UR280]
* Egypt’s Sisi scores early success with smart cards for bread subsidies
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, strengthens on black market
* Saudi Arabia to keep Feb crude supply to Asia steady
* Saudi Kayan appoints Sabic senior staff member as chairman
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit jumps after drop in provisions
* Saudi’s SAFCO Q4 net profit falls 3 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi Nov non-oil exports dip 0.3 pct y/y, imports +4.6 pct
* Saudi govt studying Saline Water Conversion Corp privatisation - paper
* Saudi cleric condemns snowmen as anti-Islamic
* Venezuela’s Maduro says securing financing from Qatari banks
* Canary Wharf owner tells investors to reject $4 bln Qatar takeover
* Qatar’s QNB earnings to be lifted by public spending
* Dubai World gets majority creditor backing for $14.6 bln debt deal
* UAE’s Shah gas project online, to reach full capacity by year-end - ADNOC
* Dubai’s DAMAC shares surge on home market listing
* Marka to turn profitable in Q4, looks for acquisitions - CEO
* Kuwait raises Feb crude OSP to Asia by $0.65/bbl, in line with Saudi [ID: nL3N0UR2RP]
* Bahrain opens government debt sales through bourse (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)