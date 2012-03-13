MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13

(Adds UAE press item) DUBAI, Mar 13 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar off highs, shares firmer before Fed, BOJ * Brent rebounds towards $126 ahead of Fed meet * China c.bank eyes freer yuan, policy flexibility * Japan to buy $10 bln in China yuan govt bonds * West and Russia split over Syria; massacre in Homs * Eurozone oks Greek aid, tough on Spain deficit cut * BOJ to refrain from easing, extend loan for growth * MIDEAST STOCKS-Developers lift Abu Dhabi on merger talks, weigh on Egypt * SAP invests, aims for Middle East growth UAE * UAE lender Emirates NBD plans 15 pct staff cut-sources * UAE produced 2.6 million bpd of oil in Feb -minister * Abu Dhabi realty merger to salve state fund's pain * Majid al Futtaim eyes $500 mln Egypt loan -sources * BREAKINGVIEWS-Abu Dhabi tries merger to end property mess * Dubai eyes sale of Essex House hotel * Abu Dhabi bourse launches investigation into unusual share price movements around Aldar, Sorouh merger (www.thenational.ae) EGYPT * Egypt's OT 4th quarter net loss narrows to $83 million * Egypt's parliament, in first law, boosts compensation * Egypt raises budget deficit estimate ahead of loan talks SAUDI * Debt-riddled Zain Saudi names chief executive * Saudis to go on hunger strike against activist detention * Full oil supply to Saudi customers, no extra BAHRAIN * Hedge fund complicates Arcapita $1.1 bln debt deal (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)