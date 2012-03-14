FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 14
March 14, 2012 / 4:05 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds UAE press item)	
    DUBAI, Mar 14 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.	
                                                            	
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL	
    * Increased risk appetite lifts shares after data, Fed
 	
    * Brent crude eases to $126 ahead of US oil data 	
    * MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt falls to 3-week low; Gulf bourses
mixed  	
    * Dubai, Bahrain debt insurance costs converge 	
       	
    UAE	
    * Abu Dhabi cuts excess, more consolidation seen 	
    * Etihad, Air Berlin to share Dreamliner programs 	
    * Dubai Holding eyes Axiom sale stake - sources 	
    * UAE will not issue debut sovereign bond for at least 2
years 	
    * Etisalat eyes $700 mln from sale of XL Axiata
stake-sources 	
    * Abu Dhabi bourse denies Aldar, Sorouh share trade inquiry
 	
    * Drake & Scull wins $230 mln Algeria contract 	
    * NBAD CEO to retire, search begins for successor 	
    * NBAD plans expansion to raise assets to 1 trillion dirhams
(www.thenational.ae)	
        	
    KUWAIT	
    * Kuwait suspends and fines newspaper - editor 	
    * Kuwait customs workers strike over pay 	
    * Kuwait hikes state wages, to act vs inflation 	
     	
    EGYPT	
    * Brotherhood takes softer line on Egypt govt 	
    	
    SAUDI	
    * U.S. asks Saudis to lift oil output from July 	
    * Saudi crown prince leaving U.S. clinic after tests
 	
    	
    BAHRAIN	
    * Bahrain moves economic reformer off policymaking body
 	
	
 (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)

