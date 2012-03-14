UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 14

(Adds UAE press item) DUBAI, Mar 14 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Increased risk appetite lifts shares after data, Fed * Brent crude eases to $126 ahead of US oil data * MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt falls to 3-week low; Gulf bourses mixed * Dubai, Bahrain debt insurance costs converge UAE * Abu Dhabi cuts excess, more consolidation seen * Etihad, Air Berlin to share Dreamliner programs * Dubai Holding eyes Axiom sale stake - sources * UAE will not issue debut sovereign bond for at least 2 years * Etisalat eyes $700 mln from sale of XL Axiata stake-sources * Abu Dhabi bourse denies Aldar, Sorouh share trade inquiry * Drake & Scull wins $230 mln Algeria contract * NBAD CEO to retire, search begins for successor * NBAD plans expansion to raise assets to 1 trillion dirhams (www.thenational.ae) KUWAIT * Kuwait suspends and fines newspaper - editor * Kuwait customs workers strike over pay * Kuwait hikes state wages, to act vs inflation EGYPT * Brotherhood takes softer line on Egypt govt SAUDI * U.S. asks Saudis to lift oil output from July * Saudi crown prince leaving U.S. clinic after tests BAHRAIN * Bahrain moves economic reformer off policymaking body (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)